Nation & World

April 28, 2017 8:32 AM

Trump to address NRA, raise money for key Congress race

By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to address a National Rifle Association convention in more than 30 years when he speaks Friday at the group's annual meeting.

The president's trip to Atlanta also serves as his first foray into a congressional race since taking office. Trump will attend a private fundraiser for Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel.

Trump has been a champion of gun rights and supportive of NRA efforts to loosen restrictions on gun ownership. During the campaign, he promised to do away with President Barack Obama's efforts to strengthen background checks.

According to the NRA, the last president to address an NRA convention was Ronald Reagan, who spoke in 1983.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach

Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 0:45

Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach
Human Rights First: Russian forces are abducting, torturing gay men in Chechnya 1:18

Human Rights First: Russian forces are abducting, torturing gay men in Chechnya
Meet the baby sloth being hand-raised at the Memphis Zoo 1:25

Meet the baby sloth being hand-raised at the Memphis Zoo

View More Video

Nation & World Videos