Correction: Benny Hinn Ministries Raided story

In a story April 26 about a federal raid on the headquarters of Benny Hinn Ministries, The Associated Press erroneously reported the Senate Finance Committee ended a three-year investigation of Hinn and five other television evangelist in 2010 by clearing the six of wrongdoing. The committee had no definitive findings of wrongdoing.
A corrected version of the story is below:
IRS, postal inspectors raid Benny Hinn Ministries
Federal agents descended on the North Texas headquarters of television evangelist Benny Hinn and shuttled in and out of the offices with boxes
GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Federal agents descended on the North Texas headquarters of television evangelist Benny Hinn and took boxes out of the offices.
The search began about 9 a.m. Wednesday at Hinn's headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine, near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. According to Hinn's website, he was in Paris.
Lisa Slimak, spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office in Dallas, said she was unable to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation. A message sent to Bennie Hinn Ministries went unanswered.
Hinn was one of six television evangelists investigated by the Senate Finance Committee in 2007. After three years, the committee made no definitive findings of wrongdoing.
Comments