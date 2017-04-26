Nation & World

April 26, 2017 3:06 AM

Russia says US airstrike on Syria damages peace process

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the airstrike that the United States launched at a Syrian military base earlier this month damages the prospects of a political settlement for the war-torn country.

The airstrike was in response to a chemical weapons attack on April 4 on a northern Syrian town that Washington blamed on the Syrian government.

Lavrov told a security conference on Wednesday the attack as a pretext for a regime change in Syria and said the U.S. response "pushes the prospect for a wide international front on terror even further away."

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier on Wednesday Russia had to boost security measures at its air base in Syria after the airstrike. Russia has provided an air cover for the government's offensive on Islamic State militants.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding 2:11

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding
Pulling drinkable water out of dry air 3:01

Pulling drinkable water out of dry air
Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station 2:18

Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station

View More Video

Nation & World Videos