Nation & World

April 25, 2017 2:19 PM

Detective: Durst's wife told neighbor of beating, threats

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A retired New York police detective says the missing wife of New York real estate heir Robert Durst once went to her neighbor's penthouse in pajamas and said her husband beat her and she feared he would kill her.

James Varian testified Tuesday that a neighbor reported Kathleen Durst had knocked on her Manhattan bedroom window for help.

Varian, 77, briefly investigated Kathleen Durst's disappearance in 1982.

Prosecutors are presenting testimony from elderly witnesses who may not be able to testify at Durst's murder trial.

Durst, 74, has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of his close friend, Susan Berman, in Los Angeles in 2000.

Prosecutors allege that Durst killed Berman to prevent her from talking to police about Kathleen Durst's disappearance.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding 2:11

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding
Pulling drinkable water out of dry air 3:01

Pulling drinkable water out of dry air
Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station 2:18

Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station

View More Video

Nation & World Videos