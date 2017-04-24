Nation & World

April 24, 2017 3:47 PM

Minneapolis mayor opens up about sexual abuse as a child

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says she was sexually abused as a child.

The mayor made the revelation Monday on a Facebook page called "Break the Silence Day" to support victims of sexual abuse. Hodges writes she was abused for years by unrelated adults and didn't tell her family or friends for many years.

The forty-seven-year-old Hodges says she was threatened to keep quiet about the abuse. She says she broke her silence so that others know they're not alone.

Hodges spokesman Eric Fought confirmed the post.

Hodges is a first-term mayor running for a second term in a crowded field.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding 2:11

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding
Pulling drinkable water out of dry air 3:01

Pulling drinkable water out of dry air
Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station 2:18

Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station

View More Video

Nation & World Videos