Nation & World

April 24, 2017 2:19 PM

Budapest protesters see growing Russian sway over Hungary

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

About 2,000 people have rallied against what they say is Russia's growing influence on Hungary and the authoritarian tendencies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Monday evening's protest was held a few blocks from the Russian embassy in Budapest after police banned the event from taking place closer to the building.

Cries of "Europe! Europe!" could be heard during the event, called "Let's Stop Moscow" in response to the government's "Let's Stop Brussels" campaign, which claims the European Union is increasingly trying to away rights from member states.

Writer and environmental activist Andras Lanyi said there was a growing chasm between East and West "and we Hungarians don't want to find ourselves again on the side of the enemies of humanity."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding 2:11

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding
Pulling drinkable water out of dry air 3:01

Pulling drinkable water out of dry air
Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station 2:18

Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station

View More Video

Nation & World Videos