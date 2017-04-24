The Latest: Obama talks youth leadership post presidency

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding Pause 3:00 White Privilege Conference coming to KC 2:32 Witness describes standoff and arrest of man accused of killing Casey Eaton 1:59 Thousands participate in March For Science at Washington Square park 0:49 By the numbers: Eric Hosmer, ground balls and power 1:25 Eric Hosmer discusses the Royals early-season struggles 1:35 Recommendations to address chronic violence in KC unveiled 0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' 2:15 Breaking down the Chiefs' 2017 schedule, week by week 2:26 Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

President Barack Obama, while speaking at the University of Chicago during his first public speaking event since leaving office, said the single most important thing he can do now is to help support and prepare the next generation of leaders. University of Chicago