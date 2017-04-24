Trump calls US astronaut who broke record for time in space

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding Pause 3:00 White Privilege Conference coming to KC 0:41 Firefighters contain blaze at apartment complex 2:15 Breaking down the Chiefs' 2017 schedule, week by week 2:32 Witness describes standoff and arrest of man accused of killing Casey Eaton 18:16 Mellinger Minutes: What's wrong with the Royals' offense? 0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' 8:20 Coach Bill Snyder on the Wildcats spring game 2:26 Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0 1:35 Recommendations to address chronic violence in KC unveiled Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Astronaut Peggy Whitson, 57, is NASA’s oldest female astronaut. Thursday, NASA she set a record during her third tour of duty on the International Space Station — taking the most spacewalks by a female astronaut. Here, you can see her working on the Pressurized Mating Adapter-3. NASA TV