Nation & World

April 21, 2017 12:53 PM

Trump: Paris attack will 'probably help' Le Pen in France

By JULIE PACE AP White House Correspondent
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he believes Thursday's attack in Paris will "probably help" far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's upcoming election.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Trump says he is not explicitly endorsing Le Pen. But he says he believes she will be helped by the attack that left a Paris police officer dead, because she's the candidate who is "strongest on borders, and she's the strongest on what's been going on in France."

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor said Friday the gunman had a note with him defending the Islamic State group.

Trump says he believes the attack will impact how the French people vote in Sunday's first round of voting in the presidential election. He says he's not worried about emboldening terrorists by saying an attack can have an impact on a democratic election.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding 2:11

Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding
Pulling drinkable water out of dry air 3:01

Pulling drinkable water out of dry air
Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station 2:18

Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station

View More Video

Nation & World Videos