April 20, 2017 7:44 AM

Trump to meet Italian premier ahead of G-7 meeting in Italy

By VIVIAN SALAMA Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.

Trump will meet Thursday at the White House with Paolo Gentiloni. They'll discuss the Group of Seven industrialized nations meeting in Italy next month.

The G-7 nations have urged Russia to pressure the Syrian government to end the six-year civil war. They have blamed Syrian President Bashar Assad's military for a recent chemical attack that killed more than 80 people.

Trump will travel to Europe next month for the first time since taking office for a NATO meeting in Brussels, followed by the G-7 meeting in Italy.

G-7 members include the U.S., Germany, France, Britain, Canada, Japan and Italy.

Italy is also a member of NATO, the military alliance to which Trump says the U.S. contributes more than it receives.

