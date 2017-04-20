Nation & World

April 20, 2017 2:03 AM

Pakistan court to decide on accusations against PM's family

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's top court is to deliver a much-awaited decision on corruption allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family, a decision that could determine his political future.

If the Supreme Court announces punitive measures against Sharif or his family members as part of the decision, it may lead to a serious crisis in government. In 2012, the same court convicted then-Premier Yusuf Raza Gilani in a contempt case, forcing him to step down.

The court decision on Thursday will be the outcome of petitions from opposition lawmakers dating back to documents leaked in 2016 from a Panama-based law firm that indicated Sharif's sons owned several offshore companies.

Sharif's family has acknowledged owning offshore businesses.

The opposition wants Sharif, in power since 2013, to resign over tax evasion and concealing foreign investment.

