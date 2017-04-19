Nation & World

Education secretary, teachers union chief visit Ohio school

The Associated Press
VAN WERT, Ohio

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is set to visit a public school in Ohio with the president of a national teachers union, who has been among her most vocal critics and has suggested that DeVos doesn't understand what students need to succeed.

DeVos and American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten on Thursday are scheduled to visit a school in Van Wert, a few miles from the Indiana state line.

Weingarten has criticized the school choice advocate and wealthy Republican donor for showing "antipathy for public schools" and favoring private and for-profit schools.

Weingarten invited DeVos to visit public schools to see what strategies are helping students be successful.

DeVos says students should be able to attend schools that meet their needs, and public schools fit that for many families.

