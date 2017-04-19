Nation & World

April 19, 2017 7:33 AM

Duterte offers bounty for extremists in foiled island attack

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The Philippine president has offered a bounty for the capture of Muslim extremists behind a foiled attack on a central resort island.

President Rodrigo Duterte also said he ordered the navy to bomb militants who travel by boat from their southern jungle camps in search of kidnapping victims.

Duterte told reporters during a visit to central Bohol province Wednesday that he was considering to arm civilians there so they can help the government fight terrorists and drug suspects, adding he prefers outlaws dead than alive so he won't have to feed them in jail.

Duterte visited Bohol a week after troops battled the Abu Sayyaf in fighting that left four militants, three soldiers, a policeman and two villagers dead. Troops are hunting several extremists who escaped.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Timelapse: California seen from space with thunderstorm on the horizon

Timelapse: California seen from space with thunderstorm on the horizon 0:57

Timelapse: California seen from space with thunderstorm on the horizon
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles
Teen and dog form world-championship winning diving duo 2:04

Teen and dog form world-championship winning diving duo

View More Video

Nation & World Videos