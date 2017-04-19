Nation & World

April 19, 2017 6:06 AM

Turkish FM: Trump and Erdogan to meet in May

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

Turkey's foreign minister says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet next month.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two leaders would meet in May ahead of a NATO summit. Cavusoglu says he and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will finalize the date according to the two presidents' schedules.

Trump called Erdogan Monday to congratulate him on his victory in the referendum on expanding presidential powers in Turkey. The two also discussed developments in Syria and the U.S. response to a chemical attack in Idlib province in early April.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Timelapse: California seen from space with thunderstorm on the horizon

Timelapse: California seen from space with thunderstorm on the horizon 0:57

Timelapse: California seen from space with thunderstorm on the horizon
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles
Teen and dog form world-championship winning diving duo 2:04

Teen and dog form world-championship winning diving duo

View More Video

Nation & World Videos