Former VP Biden: Sen. Hollings epitomizes courage, integrity

A statue of former U.S. Sen. Ernest "Fritz" Hollings has been unveiled outside the federal courthouse in Charleston that used to bear his name.
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that Hollings' 2015 request that Congress rename the building for a civil rights-era judge epitomized his friend's lifetime of selfless service.
Biden and other colleagues said the 95-year-old former Democratic governor is the reason South Carolina avoided the violence of other Southern states during desegregation. Before leaving the governor's office in 1963, Hollings urged legislators to accept integration peacefully.
Hollings went on to serve nearly 40 years in the U.S. Senate before retiring in 2005.
Biden said Hollings is the reason he became a U.S. senator and vice president. Their friendship began when Hollings endorsed him as a then-29-year-old Senate candidate.
Comments