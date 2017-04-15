Nation & World

April 15, 2017 11:57 PM

Tucson restaurant shooter identified as city fire captain

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

Authorities say the shooter in a murder-suicide inside a restaurant at an upscale Tucson mall was a Tucson Fire Department captain.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said 60-year-old Frederick Bair fired multiple rounds in the Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Friday night, killing one man and wounding a woman before turning the gun on himself. Sheriff's department spokesman Cody Gress late Saturday said the woman was Bair's ex-wife, 57-year-old Mary Jo Bair. She was shot in the leg and was expected to recover.

Gress identified the other man as 65-year-old Eliot Cobb.

Deputies said Bair and Cobb were already dead when they arrived at the busy restaurant in the La Encantada mall.

