April 14, 2017 11:50 AM

'White Boy Rick' gets hearing before Michigan Parole Board

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on whether to release a Detroit-area drug dealer who has been in prison for 29 years for crimes when he was a teen.

The board voted Friday to proceed to the hearing for Richard Wershe (WER'-she), who was known as "White Boy Rick." The 47-year-old old, who was interviewed by the board chairman in February, is serving a life sentence with occasional opportunities for parole.

He was convicted of possessing more than 650 grams of cocaine. Wershe has helped the FBI investigate drugs and police corruption.

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy is taking a neutral position on paroling Wershe.

The public hearing is expected to be held in early June.

