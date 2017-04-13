Nation & World

April 13, 2017 5:47 PM

Mississippi high court: Execution plans can be kept secret

By JEFF AMY Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi's Supreme Court says the state doesn't have to publicly disclose details of how it carries out executions.

Thursday's 7-2 decision dismisses a lawsuit that sought the release of Mississippi's plans for executions and acquiring lethal drugs.

In the lawsuit, the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center argued the Mississippi Department of Corrections wasn't disclosing enough information.

A chancery judge agreed, but the state appealed. While the appeal was pending, legislators changed the law last year, joining states nationwide in shielding drug purchases and other execution methods from public disclosure.

Presiding Supreme Court Justice Michael Randolph wrote in Thursday's decision that the judges must follow the new law, unless legislators say otherwise.

Mississippi hasn't executed anyone since 2012. Other court challenges are blocking the death penalty from being carried out.

