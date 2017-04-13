Fifth protester killed as Venezuela unrest intensifies

Abelino Vieira inspects the hole where looters entered his grocery and liquor store during a protest last night in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Residents blocked some roads with debris and derelict furniture, burned garbage and banged pans to protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
A young man suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated by fellow demonstrators during clashes between opposition members and Bolivarian National Guard soldiers, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Demonstrator stand in a cloud of tear gas launched by Bolivarian National Guard soldiers during an anti-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A demonstrator holds up a banner with the Spanish word for "freedom" while standing in a cloud of tear gas launched by Bolivarian National Guard soldiers during an anti-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Demonstrators march on a highway as Bolivarian National Guard soldiers block their way during an anti-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Demonstrators march on a highway as Bolivarian National Guard soldiers block their way during an anti-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A group of women react as they see a line Bolivarian National Guard soldiers getting ready to launch a teargas during an anti-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A group of women, one holding a sign that reads in Spanish "Freedom" march during an anti-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A demonstrator wearing a T-shirt with a censor symbol over a vector graphic depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, eyes a cordon of Bolivarian National Guard soldiers during an anti-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Demonstrators take cover from tear gas fired by Bolivarian National Guard soldiers during an anti-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Demonstrators run for cover amid clouds of tear gas launched by Bolivarian National Guard soldiers during an anti-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Demonstrators prepare petrol bombs to use against Bolivarian National Guard soldiers during an anti-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
A demonstrator kicks a teargas canister towards Bolivarian National Guard soldiers during an anti-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Venezuela officials are confirming that a fifth person has died in a two-week old anti-government protest movement.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
