April 13, 2017 7:11 AM

Nigeria: Talks with Boko Haram continue over Chibok girls

The Associated Press
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria

Nigeria's government says negotiations continue for the release of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls who were kidnapped three years ago by Boko Haram extremists.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the government "has gone quite far with negotiations."

He spoke Wednesday night, shortly before the three-year anniversary this week of the mass abduction that shocked the world. At least 195 of the schoolgirls remain captive.

Nigeria in October announced the release of 21 Chibok schoolgirls, saying it had been negotiating with the extremist group, mediated by the Swiss government and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Osinbajo indicated that Nigeria has faced some challenges in the negotiations but didn't give details, citing security reasons.

He said securing the schoolgirls' safe release is "a matter of conscience."

