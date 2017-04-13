Kim Jong Un opens complex of N. Korean high-rise apartments

ADDS ID OF MAN AT CENTER - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Choe Ryong Hae, vice-chairman of the central committee of the Workers' Party, arrive for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, is followed by military and government officials as he arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
North Korean military soldiers walk along the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings just after attending its official opening ceremony on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
A North Korean military soldier peeps through his country's ruling party flags decorating the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, ahead of its official opening ceremony on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Thousands of North Korean men and women gather at the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, to attend its official opening ceremony on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Newly completed high-rise buildings of Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings are seen in the background while military soldiers walk in the foreground on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Thousands of North Korean men, women as well as soldiers gather at the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, to attend its official opening ceremony on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
North Korean men push their bicycles along Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
North Korean men and women gather at the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, to attend its official opening ceremony on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Seen through the car windscreen are North Korean men and women gathered at the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, to attend its official opening ceremony on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
