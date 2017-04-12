Nation & World

April 12, 2017 12:53 PM

Lobbying firm registers as foreign agent for Ukraine work

By JEFF HORWITZ and CHAD DAY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A Washington lobbying firm that worked under the direction of two former Trump campaign advisers has registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent. The firm said its work could have benefited the Ukrainian government.

The Podesta Group's cited details of lobbying it performed from 2012 through 2014 on behalf of the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine. The firm reported being paid more than $1.2 million for the effort.

The disclosure follows reporting by the AP in August that the firm of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, who served in a senior role in the Trump campaign, had overseen the lobbying effort. The effort sought to promote a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party's interests in Washington.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The best airlines of 2017

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017
Queen Elizabeth II's unforgettable meeting with Donna the elephant 1:34

Queen Elizabeth II's unforgettable meeting with Donna the elephant
Robbery suspect fumbles wads of cash while riding away on his bicycle 1:13

Robbery suspect fumbles wads of cash while riding away on his bicycle

View More Video

Nation & World Videos