Nation & World

April 12, 2017 5:03 AM

Under fire, Republicans try to keep town halls under control

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
DENVER

Town halls have become a risky proposition for GOP members of Congress since President Donald Trump's election. Some Republicans aren't even holding them. And some who do go ahead with such events are taking steps to keep things under control.

Rep. Mike Coffman in suburban Denver is the latest example. He barred signs larger than a piece of notebook paper at his town hall Wednesday evening. A limited number of tickets were made available in advance, and everyone who gets in is supposed to be issued a number. If that number is drawn by Coffman's staff, the person can ask a question.

Other Republican members of Congress are seeking safety in numbers. They're holding joint town halls with Republican senators during business hours on weekdays.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The best airlines of 2017

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017
Queen Elizabeth II's unforgettable meeting with Donna the elephant 1:34

Queen Elizabeth II's unforgettable meeting with Donna the elephant
Robbery suspect fumbles wads of cash while riding away on his bicycle 1:13

Robbery suspect fumbles wads of cash while riding away on his bicycle

View More Video

Nation & World Videos