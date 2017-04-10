Likely murder-suicide at school kills 2 adults, hurts 2 kids

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope Pause

3:53 A tight market leaves KC area home buyers desperate

0:36 Surveillance shows woman trying to stop vehicle theft by spraying man with gasoline

2:30 Can you guess which Royals players these pets are named after?

3:31 Green burial marks the end of journey from Africa to Olathe

1:35 Florida sheriff opts for intimidation in message to heroin dealers

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself

2:54 Royals players prepare for home opener without Yordano Ventura

0:56 Two teens dead after car loaded with nine people crashes into tree in Lenexa