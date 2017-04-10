McCain: Russia cooperated with Syria in chemical attack

1:08 Meet the newest Muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness Pause

1:30 Driving electric: A robust network of charging stations in KC encourages motorists to go electric

2:30 Can you guess which Royals players these pets are named after?

3:53 A tight market leaves KC area home buyers desperate

2:05 Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

0:56 The life of Yordano Ventura

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery