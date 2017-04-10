Gorsuch takes Supreme Court seat after divisive confirmation

2:05 Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer Pause

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

0:56 The life of Yordano Ventura

1:01 Andy Reid on the challenges of developing a young QB behind an established starter

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

2:18 How to plant a simple garden

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'