Israeli media: Billionaire questioned in Netanyahu probe

1:02 Strange Music Inc.'s move into pop music Pause

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

1:30 Driving electric: A robust network of charging stations in KC encourages motorists to go electric

1:01 Andy Reid on the challenges of developing a young QB behind an established starter

1:50 Highlights from the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association dunk contest

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

1:57 KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year

1:22 Watch an aircrew refuel a B-2 Spirit

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?