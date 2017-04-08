Activists: Coalition airstrike on boat kills 7 civilians

1:28 Check out new food menu at Kauffman Stadium for the 2017 Royals season Pause

1:57 KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year

3:11 Pittsburg High School student journalists in the spotlight

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

0:29 Royals manager Ned Yost on left-hander Jason Vargas

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

2:21 Five things to know about Kansas City's new marijuana law

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

2:27 Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County