The Latest: Arizona House joins Senate for voucher bill

1:29 'Don't do that again' says Portland mayor to Pepsi-wielding man Pause

2:27 Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

4:12 Sebelius talks about the ACA and end-of-life care

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

1:32 Royals pitcher and weather watcher Danny Duffy

0:49 Chiefs coach Andy Reid on why he's sticking with Alex Smith