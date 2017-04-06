The Latest: City: Police plan will build trust, fight crime

The Latest on a public hearing on an agreement between the city and the Justice Department to overhaul the Baltimore Police Department (all times local):
10:40 a.m.
An attorney for the city of Baltimore says it is ready and willing to enter into a court-enforceable agreement to implement sweeping reforms to the city's troubled police department.
Baltimore's solicitor David Ralph said at a public hearing on Thursday that when the city, police department and federal government negotiated the plan, it was designed to fight crime and protect civil rights.
Ralph also said the consent decree includes crucial provisions that call for new technology and resources for the department. Signing the agreement will send a strong message to the community that reforms are quickly happening.
An attorney for the Justice Department says the agency has "grave concerns" about a proposed agreement.
___
10:15 a.m.
An attorney for the Justice Department says the agency has "grave concerns" about a proposed agreement to overhaul the Baltimore Police Department.
Justice Department attorney John Gore told a judge Thursday that newly minted Attorney General Jeff Sessions is concerned about the agreement and "whether it will achieve the goals of public safety and law enforcement while at the same time protecting civil rights."
Gore said that given the crime spike in Baltimore, the government wants more time to make sure any agreed upon remedy "will help rather than hinder public safety." He says those concerns "are not limited to Baltimore."
On Wednesday, a federal judge rejected a Justice Department request to delay Thursday's hearing.
___
9:30 a.m.
Scores of Baltimore residents have taken their seats in a federal courtroom in Baltimore for the first public comment hearing on a proposed agreement to overhaul the city's police department. The hearing is now underway.
U.S. District Judge James Bredar, who's overseeing the proceedings, on Wednesday rejected a request from the Justice Department to delay the hearing, saying any postponement would be a "burden and inconvenience" to the court, and to the public.
Last month, a dozen organizations and about 50 individual residents submitted written comments, critiques and recommendations on the proposed consent decree. Thursday's hearing will be the first opportunity for residents to publicly voice their concerns.
___
8 a.m.
Hundreds of Baltimore residents are expected to show up to offer commentary, critiques and recommendations regarding a proposed agreement to overhaul the city's troubled police force.
A judge on Wednesday denied a request to delay the hearing, calling the request by President Donald Trump's administration a "burden and inconvenience."
The Justice Department asked for a delay earlier this week, saying it needed time to review the plan and determine whether the proposal would hinder efforts to fight violent crime. U.S. District Judge James Bredar said the hearing would go on as scheduled Thursday.
Last month, a dozen organizations and roughly 50 residents submitted nearly 200 pages of written comments on the proposed agreement. Bredar said in his order he anticipates scores of residents to show up to speak, and that all other dockets have been cleared for the day.
Comments