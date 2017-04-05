Judge lets attorneys withdraw from Kansas bomb plot case

1:00 It's not Niagra Falls, but it's an impressive waterfall for Kansas Pause

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

2:25 Voters approve one-eighth-cent sales tax for inner-city improvements

2:20 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions speak after two human skulls are found

2:58 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions: 'We speak for our daughters'

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season