Latest: Decision on Arkansas clemency requests still pending

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers Pause

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

2:10 Big-ticket KC projects: How today's election could impact you

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

24:17 The GO bond debate: Listen to arguments for and against the ballot measure