How Senate Dems have said they will vote on court pick

So far, just three Democrats have said they will vote for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee while the majority of Democrats oppose Neil Gorsuch. That puts Democrats close to the 41 that would force Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to change Senate rules this week, scrapping the 60-vote threshold to ensure confirmation of Gorsuch with just a simple majority in the 100-seat chamber.
All 52 Republicans back the nominee.
__
Democrats and one independent who have announced their opposition to Gorsuch (total 37):
Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
Sherrod Brown of Ohio
Tom Carper of Delaware
Bob Casey of Pennsylvania
Kamala Harris of California
Ed Markey of Massachusetts
Jeff Merkley of Oregon
Bernie Sanders of Vermont
Chuck Schumer of New York
Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
Jack Reed of Rhode Island
Tom Udall of New Mexico
Patty Murray of Washington
Ron Wyden of Oregon
Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
Bill Nelson of Florida
Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
Al Franken of Minnesota
Debbie Stabenow of Michigan
Dick Durbin of Illinois
Gary Peters of Michigan
Chris Van Hollen of Maryland
Chris Murphy of Connecticut
Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire
Kirsten Gilibrand of New York
Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire
Tim Kaine of Virginia
Martin Heinrich of New Mexico
Cory Booker of New Jersey
Maria Cantwell of Washington
Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada
Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
Brian Schatz of Hawaii
Claire McCaskill of Missouri
Jon Tester of Montana
Supporting Gorsuch (3):
Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota
Joe Manchin of West Virginia
Joe Donnelly of Indiana
Still unannounced
Michael Bennet of Colorado
Chris Coons of Delaware
Dianne Feinstein of California
Angus King of Maine
Bob Menendez of New Jersey
Mark Warner of Virginia
Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Ben Cardin of Maryland have said they will oppose the nominee, but it's unclear how they will vote on cloture.
