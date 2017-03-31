Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

Killer whales hunting in Argentina have developed a distinctive technique of attack in the Peninsula Valdes nature reserve, a far-flung coastline 600 miles from Buenos Aires. This phenomenon can only be witnessed here in March and April, and is rarely caught on camera.
Hidden in a van with 2,245 parrots and four cats, a lion cub was discovered during a baggage inspection in the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Wednesday. The Turkish citizens did have export permits for the other animals, but not the lion.
Chuck and Cindy Lewellen of Kirksville want their son, Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Lewellen, and two other Special Forces soldiers, cleared by Jordan of any wrong doing in an incident where they were shot and killed by a Jordanian commander. They also want the shooter to be brought to justice. The soldiers were on a training mission in Jordan last November when they were attacked entering a military base.
Amber VanHecke, 24, a student at the University of North Texas, was stranded in a remote area of the Arizona desert for five days after her car ran out of gas. She kept a video journal of her misadventure.
State police in Modena, Italy have arrested 10 people as part of their Operation Wine and Cheese, aimed at breaking up a ring of fine food thieves. Police said more than 16,000 bottles of wine worth $140,000 and 168 wheels of Parmesan worth $110,000 have been stolen since 2015.