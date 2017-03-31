Oakland fire captain warned of dangerous building in January

1:40 Red Bridge YMCA and Initiative PB&J will attempt world record Pause

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry'

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

33:44 Breaking down the end of KU basketball season and looking ahead to 2017-18

3:18 Deanna Rose workers get animals ready for the new season

12:27 Surveillance video shows robbery that led to Independence officer shooting

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?

2:20 Kate Cosentino performs 'Miss January' at Kansas City's Record Bar

4:29 North Carolina doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old'