First gift of cherry blossom trees from Japan were pest-infested

The annual Cherry Blossom Festival in the nation’s capital is giving federal agencies a chance to teach visitors how to prevent damage from invasive plants and pests.
Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

Chuck and Cindy Lewellen of Kirksville want their son, Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Lewellen, and two other Special Forces soldiers, cleared by Jordan of any wrong doing in an incident where they were shot and killed by a Jordanian commander. They also want the shooter to be brought to justice. The soldiers were on a training mission in Jordan last November when they were attacked entering a military base.

The fight for Bears Ears

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archaeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status.

It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

On February 15, 2017, scientists and staff from the National Science Foundation’s Amundsen Scott Station at the South Pole boarded a specially equipped Air National Guard C-130 for the last scheduled flight from the South Pole for nine months. During the Antarctic winter, it gets so cold that hydraulic lines and other mechanical systems freeze, making air travel to the South Pole hazardous.

Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

Heavy runoff from winter snow and recent rain have increased water flows at Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls to more than 18,000 cubic feet per second, creating the biggest water show in 20 years. Shoshone Falls is 900 feet wide and features a 212-foot drop, making it one of the largest natural waterfalls in the United States. Flows are expected to be above normal through May.

