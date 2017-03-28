Fight between Florida governor, prosecutor back in court

0:43 Two killed in KC house fire Pause

0:57 Chiefs' Clark Hunt on the NFL's recent relocations and how they affect the Chiefs

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape

0:34 At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

1:38 Oregon Ducks bring heartbreak to Kansas Jayhawks

1:22 Frank Mason on KU career: 'I'll be a Jayhawk forever'

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

4:23 Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture