London attacker's wife 'saddened and shocked'

0:43 Two killed in KC house fire Pause

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape

0:57 Chiefs' Clark Hunt on the NFL's recent relocations and how they affect the Chiefs

0:34 At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

0:47 LeFou of 'Beauty and the Beast' in a scene with Gaston

1:38 Oregon Ducks bring heartbreak to Kansas Jayhawks

2:06 Harold Brantley reflects on his life since the crash