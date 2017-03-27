Bulgaria near final results give pro-EU party clear victory

Near final results in Bulgaria show that a center-right, pro-European Union party is the clear winner in the country's parliamentary election.
With about 96.7 percent of the votes counted, GERB had 32.6 percent of the votes, the central election commission said Monday morning. The results allows party leader Boiko Borisov, a former prime minister, to form his third Cabinet.
The Socialist Party was in second place, polling 27.1 percent. Its leader, Kornelia Ninova conceded defeat and said the party wouldn't take part in a coalition government with GERB.
GERB didn't win enough votes to govern alone, and will likely seek to form a coalition government with some of the three smaller parties whose votes exceeded the 4 percent minimum threshold to enter parliament.
