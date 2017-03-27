Sheriff: ICE arrests immigrants reporting for labor detail

Authorities in Fort Worth say federal immigration agents arrested 26 immigrants suspected of living in the country illegally as they reported for labor detail sentences for unrelated crimes.
Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn tells KXAS-TV his office participated in Sunday morning's operation at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
ICE spokesman Carl Rusnock confirmed the operation but didn't provide details. He says "ICE routinely conducts immigration enforcement operations locally and nationwide."
Waybourn says those arrested were convicted of high-level misdemeanors or low-level felonies and sentenced to the labor detail. He says the families of the detainees had been notified.
The sheriff says the individuals were taken to an ICE facility in Dallas for processing, and some may be released.
