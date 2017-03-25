Hong Kong set to get new leader as anointed by Beijing

1:36 'Officer Oliver' gets a new partner for his mission of good deeds Pause

1:16 Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself

1:36 Sights and sounds from KU pep rally at Power & Light's KC Live

30:00 Analysis: Previewing KU's Elite Eight matchup with Oregon

2:53 Devonté Graham on playing relaxed vs. Oregon in Elite Eight

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

1:03 Cuonzo Martin reminisces about Purdue's Sweet 16 win vs. Kansas

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr.