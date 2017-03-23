The fight for Bears Ears

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archaeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status.
Brittany Peterson McClatchy

National

Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

Heavy runoff from winter snow and recent rain have increased water flows at Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls to more than 18,000 cubic feet per second, creating the biggest water show in 20 years. Shoshone Falls is 900 feet wide and features a 212-foot drop, making it one of the largest natural waterfalls in the United States. Flows are expected to be above normal through May.

Government & Politics

Trump's 'America First' budget cuts funding for UN and after school programs

Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, outlined the impact of President Donald Trump's budget during Thursday's White House press briefing. "This is the message the president wanted to send to the public, to the press [and] to Capitol Hill. He wants more money for defense, more money for border enforcement, more money for law enforcement generally, more money for the vets, more money for school choice; and then to off-set that money with savings elsewhere," Mulvaney said.

