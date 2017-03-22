After fires, Great Plains ranchers rebuild

Ranchers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas are trying to recover after wildfires ravaged their herds and their land.
Her life-threatening 140-lb tumor was more than just a 'potbelly'

When Mary Clancey first noticed she was “getting a little plump,” as she calls it, she thought it was perhaps from her time working the fudge counter at her local Boscov's Department Store in Pottsville, Pa. She would soon realize the situation was far more serious, resulting in a miraculous five-hour operation to remove a 140-pound tumor from her abdomen.

Trump's 'America First' budget cuts funding for UN and after school programs

Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, outlined the impact of President Donald Trump's budget during Thursday's White House press briefing. "This is the message the president wanted to send to the public, to the press [and] to Capitol Hill. He wants more money for defense, more money for border enforcement, more money for law enforcement generally, more money for the vets, more money for school choice; and then to off-set that money with savings elsewhere," Mulvaney said.

