It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

On February 15, 2017, scientists and staff from the National Science Foundation’s Amundsen Scott Station at the South Pole boarded a specially equipped Air National Guard C-130 for the last scheduled flight from the South Pole for nine months. During the Antarctic winter, it gets so cold that hydraulic lines and other mechanical systems freeze, making air travel to the South Pole hazardous.
Gavin Shensue & Matt Smith NOAA

Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

Heavy runoff from winter snow and recent rain have increased water flows at Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls to more than 18,000 cubic feet per second, creating the biggest water show in 20 years. Shoshone Falls is 900 feet wide and features a 212-foot drop, making it one of the largest natural waterfalls in the United States. Flows are expected to be above normal through May.

Her life-threatening 140-lb tumor was more than just a 'potbelly'

When Mary Clancey first noticed she was “getting a little plump,” as she calls it, she thought it was perhaps from her time working the fudge counter at her local Boscov's Department Store in Pottsville, Pa. She would soon realize the situation was far more serious, resulting in a miraculous five-hour operation to remove a 140-pound tumor from her abdomen.

Trump's 'America First' budget cuts funding for UN and after school programs

Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, outlined the impact of President Donald Trump's budget during Thursday's White House press briefing. "This is the message the president wanted to send to the public, to the press [and] to Capitol Hill. He wants more money for defense, more money for border enforcement, more money for law enforcement generally, more money for the vets, more money for school choice; and then to off-set that money with savings elsewhere," Mulvaney said.

