It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter
On February 15, 2017, scientists and staff from the National Science Foundation’s Amundsen Scott Station at the South Pole boarded a specially equipped Air National Guard C-130 for the last scheduled flight from the South Pole for nine months. During the Antarctic winter, it gets so cold that hydraulic lines and other mechanical systems freeze, making air travel to the South Pole hazardous.Gavin Shensue & Matt Smith NOAA