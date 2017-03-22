Ohio killer has more time for potential Supreme Court appeal

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot Pause

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

4:05 Bill Self, Jayhawks arrive in KC to face Purdue: "They're balanced at every spot"

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:51 Five things to know: The Overland Park apartment fire

3:04 ConnectHome and Google Fiber bring gigabit Ethernet to public housing

2:44 The day after Overland Park's eight-alarm fire

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

1:29 Nathan Karns picked to be Royals' fifth starter