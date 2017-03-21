Nation & World

March 21, 2017 1:53 AM

Martin McGuinness, Irish rebel turned politician, dies at 66

The Associated Press
LONDON

Martin McGuinness, the Irish Republican Army warlord who led his underground, paramilitary movement toward reconciliation with Britain, and was Northern Ireland's deputy first minister for a decade in a power-sharing government, has died, his Sinn Fein party announced Tuesday on Twitter. He was 66.

The party said he died after a short illness.

McGuinness recently stepped down as deputy first minister of the Northern Ireland regional government, formed after the IRA ended its violent campaign.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

View more video

Nation & World Videos