Senate hearings get underway on Trump Supreme Court pick

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability Pause

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

3:16 KC's Dollar House Program: Fixing houses, changing lives

1:05 What Planned Parenthood supporters want you to know about the organization

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

1:16 KU coach Bill Self after Michigan State win: 'Nobody listened to me'

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

0:32 KU's Devonté Graham on win over Michigan State: 'It was a little chippy'