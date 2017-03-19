Another journalist slain in Mexico's violent Veracruz state

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability Pause

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

1:05 What Planned Parenthood supporters want you to know about the organization

1:29 Sam Brownback responds to reports about Trump job

1:05 Jeff Colyer responds to reports about Brownback leaving

1:14 Rally for Planned Parenthood in Overland Park draws hundreds

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans