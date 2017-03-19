Intel documents offer no evidence of spying on Trump Tower

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability Pause

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:20 These gun safety devices could save your child's life

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

0:59 KU's Bill Self says Michigan State is hard to 'prepare for in one day'

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:29 Bill Self on Brad Underwood leaving Oklahoma State for Illinois: 'It shocks me'