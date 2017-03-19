Duterte says he's not intimidated by impeachment attempt

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter Pause

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

2:21 Key to tribe's healthy hearts is hard work